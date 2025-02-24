Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Absolute power consolidated in one person’: a slippery slope to the end of checks and balances February 22, 2025 / 11:25

Trump opens up another front in his war on America’s system of checks and balances

Every crack in the armor of federalism, the philosophy around which this country was formed at its independence, brings us closer to autocracy.

Feb. 24, 2025, 4:38 PM EST

By

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

Amel Ahmed

Amel Ahmed is a Segment Producer for "Velshi."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post