Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

How the Roberts Supreme Court embraced MAGA and paved the way for Trump’s autocratic ambitions November 9, 2024 / 06:56

Trump targets checks and balances less than a week after winning

Five days after he won a second term, one of Donald Trump’s first priorities was to take aim at a basic element of checks and balances.

Nov. 11, 2024, 8:00 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post