Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins 11-year prison sentence May 30, 2023 / 08:03

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud convictions upheld by federal appeals panel

The Bureau of Prisons lists Holmes' release date in 2032. She could try to appeal further, including to the Supreme Court.

Feb. 24, 2025, 4:17 PM EST

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

