A conspiracy theorist with an enemies list: Dig deeper on Trump’s pick to head the FBI

This is an adapted excerpt from the Dec. 11 episode of “Alex Wagner Tonight.”

Just weeks before Donald Trump is set to return to the White House, we got the huge news that FBI Director Chris Wray plans to resign at the end of President Joe Biden’s term. For some perspective as to why this is so significant, remember that FBI directors are appointed to 10-year terms precisely to avoid the impact of partisan politics. Moreover, Wray was appointed back in 2017 by Trump himself, after Trump infamously fired the previous FBI director, James Comey.

Wray’s decision to step down — rather than wait for Trump to fire him — is a controversy in its own right, but now that Wray has announced he will vacate his office on Jan. 20, the more pressing matter is whom Trump plans to nominate in Wray’s place: Kash Patel.

If you aren’t particularly familiar with Patel, I don’t blame you — he was sort of a tertiary character in the first Trump administration. But since the last administration ended, Patel has been loud and proud about exactly what he would do if he were put in charge of an agency like the FBI in a second Trump term:

“We will go out and find the conspirators, not just in government but in the media,” Patel told Steve Bannon on his podcast in 2023. “Yes, we’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections. We’re going to come after you, whether it’s criminal or civilly, we’ll figure that out. But yeah, we’re putting you all on notice.”

“We’re going to come after you.” Now, on its own, that statement might be seen as a little ambiguous. Patel has since said that he only means people who broke the law. But who exactly does Patel believe fits that description? Whom is he saying he should “come after?” Well, to answer that question, Patel has already published an “enemies list” — and when I say published, I mean Patel literally printed this list in the back of a book.

Last year, Patel published a book called: “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy.” In the appendix to that book is a list titled “Members of the Executive Branch Deep State.” While the list has 60 people on it, the author makes sure to note that it’s “not exhaustive.”

On that list are people like former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr, Hillary Clinton and — wouldn’t you know it — the current FBI director, whom (again) Trump himself appointed, Chris Wray.

It’s not just Patel’s enemies list that makes the idea of him running the FBI concerning. Patel is also an avid conspiracy theorist.

From 2021 to 2023, he hosted a show for a far-right news outlet called The Epoch Times. NBC News reviewed 79 episodes of that show and found that Patel and his co-host pushed “unfounded claims of conspiracies involving government officials, law enforcement agencies, the media and tech companies.” All of those claims were about supposed attempts to “rig elections, silence conservative voices and undermine Trump.”

Patel has also engaged with the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon, which asserts that there is a deep state within the U.S. government that works to protect a cabal of pedophile elites who secretly traffic children and harvest chemicals from their blood.