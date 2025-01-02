Trump wants to end birthright citizenship. The Constitution could stand in the way

UPDATE (Jan. 21, 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET): President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Monday, the first day of his second term in office, that attempts to revoke the right to automatic birthright citizenship. A coalition of Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to block Trump’s proposal.

President-elect Donald Trump says he wants to end birthright citizenship. But his stated policy goal is in tension with the Constitution, and an executive order from the Trump White House attempting to achieve that goal could lead to an early Supreme Court test in his second term.

The 14th Amendment says: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” Supreme Court precedent going back more than a century has said that a person is a U.S. citizen if they’re born in the U.S. to noncitizen parents.

Given that constitutional grounding, the most straightforward way to amend that right is to amend the Constitution. Of course, that approach is straightforward only in a formal sense. Practically speaking, amending the Constitution is difficult by design. That’s likely why the president-elect has signaled executive action as the means by which he intends to accomplish his stated goal.