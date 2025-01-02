Opinion

Donald Trump thinks he can end birthright citizenship. History suggests otherwise December 15, 2024 / 05:58

Trump wants to end birthright citizenship. The Constitution could stand in the way

The Supreme Court could weigh in during Trump’s second term on his stated priority to eliminate the long-standing constitutional protection.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

