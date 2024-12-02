Opinion

I’m a former FBI agent. Kash Patel’s problems go beyond his incompetence.

His record shows no devotion to the Constitution, but blind allegiance to Trump.

This will not go well for anybody: Trump picks loyalist Kash Patel for FBI director December 2, 2024 / 14:31
By  Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi is an MSNBC columnist and a former FBI director.