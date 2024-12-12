Christopher Wray just did exactly what FBI directors are not supposed to do

Christopher Wray is taking the easy way out.
The conservative Republican announced Wednesday that he would end his 10-year term as FBI director three years early, essentially bowing to political pressure from President-elect Donald Trump.
Bowing to political pressure is precisely what FBI directors are not supposed to do.
Trump’s intense displeasure with Wray has been on full display for years, most recently on Sunday, when in an exclusive interview with host Kristen Welker on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” he falsely claimed that Wray “invaded my home” and that “crime is at an all-time high.” Violent crime is near record lows, and a court authorized the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate because he retained and refused to return reams of classified documents he was not entitled to still have in his possession. The search is one of many grievances Trump had about the FBI during Wray’s tenure.
So Wray, Trump’s own pick to lead the FBI, had two choices: resign before Trump takes office again or stay until Trump fired him.
He should have chosen the second, more principled path.
But Wray chose against being a profile in courage. He folded instead of defending the FBI’s honor and its staunchly nonpartisan record over the last seven years. Instead of showing the country what it means to swear an oath to a country — and not a person— he did exactly what a would-be autocrat wants: He obeyed in advance.
Wray’s resignation deprives the country of a conversation that would be sure to happen if Trump were to follow through on his threat and fire the apolitical FBI director. His firing would have arrested the nation’s attention and forced Trump to defend replacing a dyed-in-the-wool constitutionalist with Kash Patel, an unrepentant Trump loyalist, as head of the nation’s premier law enforcement agency. Wray’s departure is now wrapped in the frame of the normal comings-and-goings of presidential administrations. Normal is the operative word here. Wray is helping normalize Trump’s way of governing.
In all candor, I understand why Wray is leaving. No one wants to endure a firestorm of Trump falsehoods, which will surely escalate in frequency and fervor as Inauguration Day approaches. I can only imagine how painful it would be for Wray’s family to watch the most powerful person in the world try to destroy the reputation of the father and husband who has served his country honorably for decades.