Christopher Wray says he is resigning as FBI director

FBI director Christopher Wray, who has come under attack from President-elect Donald Trump in the past few years, told FBI employees at a meeting Wednesday that he would resign by the end of the Biden administration, NBC News reports.

“My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day,” he told employees. “In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work.”

Wray had been reportedly expected to step down before Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Last month, Trump said he wanted MAGA loyalist Kash Patel to lead the agency under his second term, which would require Wray to resign or be fired.

Wray told employees that the decision was “not easy” but that he was focused on “doing what’s right for the FBI.”

“When you look at where the threats are headed, it’s clear that the importance of our work — keeping Americans safe and upholding the Constitution — will not change,” he said. “And what absolutely cannot, must not change is our commitment to doing the right thing, the right way, every time.”