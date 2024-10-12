Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Analyst says Trump’s ‘changing how Americans perceive reality’ with disinformation campaign October 12, 2024 / 11:46

Amid dangerous exaggerations about migrants, Trump says he’ll ‘rescue’ Aurora, Colorado

Trump stepped up his claims about Venezuelan gang activity in the city, even as local officials say such “grossly exaggerated” remarks have “unfairly hurt the city.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post