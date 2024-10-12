Amid dangerous exaggerations about migrants, Trump says he’ll ‘rescue’ Aurora, Colorado

Donald Trump once again spread dangerously exaggerated claims about migrants having “invaded” and “conquered” Aurora, Colorado, intensifying his anti-immigration rhetoric and attacking Vice President Kamala Harris.

At a rally in Aurora on Friday, Trump repeated claims about a violent Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, “taking over” the city. The Republican presidential nominee, who has long supported capital punishment, also called for the death penalty for migrants who kill U.S. citizens and law enforcement officers.

In a long, rambling speech, Trump blamed Harris for allowing immigrants to enter from “the dungeons of the Third World, from prisons and jails, insane asylums and mental institutions” and who he claimed have preyed on “innocent Americans” across the country, including in Colorado’s third-largest city.

“I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered,” Trump said.