Trump is making the case for a proto-ethnic cleansing project

In an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” on Monday, former President Donald Trump unleashed an offensive new round of disinformation about migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. He falsely claimed that Democrats are allowing huge numbers of migrant murderers to pour across the border and roam freely through the U.S. based on a report about noncitizen crime rates that he has distorted beyond recognition. He then floated a horrible theory: “You know, now a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes. And we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now.”
This reads as classic Trumpian racist insinuation. Using fake statistics about crimes committed by migrants, Trump wrongly implies that Latino immigrants are especially prone to commit homicide, and that they do so because of “bad genes.” Connect the dots and he’s saying Latino immigrants disproportionately have “bad genes.” (A Trump campaign official later said that in his Hewitt appearance Trump was talking about “murderers, not migrants.”) By contrast, Trump has praised predominantly white audiences in Minnesota as blessed with “good genes.”
Horrid stuff. But it goes deeper than that.
Something even darker comes into view if you take Trump’s increasingly virulent language portraying migrants as subhuman and look at it alongside his emphasis on a historically large deportation policy. Trump is laying the groundwork for what could be conceptualized as a proto-ethnic cleansing project. He isn’t calling for people to be removed from the country by force based on their ethnicity per se. But his arguments against migrants are predicated on the notion that people from certain ethnic backgrounds are so undesirable that extraordinary resources should be devoted to their expulsion. In the process, Trump is conditioning his entire movement to link what it means to belong in America with race.
This election cycle, Trump’s rhetoric on migrants has become overtly fascistic and Hitlerian: Migrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” and tainted by “bad genes.” It’s the language of a social Darwinist coming from a guy who has also talked about his subscription to “racehorse theory,” which The New York Times describes as “the idea adapted from horse breeding that good bloodlines produce superior offspring.” And Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, are spreading false stories about Haitian immigrants’ eating pets in Springfield, Ohio, in order to depict them as parasitic savages.