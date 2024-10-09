Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump is making the case for a proto-ethnic cleansing project

Trump's dehumanizing rhetoric about migrants is planting seeds for something far worse.

Trump, Vance go too far as ‘bad genes’ remark and vow to deport tens of millions sends dark message October 8, 2024 / 05:24
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer for MS NOW. Sign up for his newsletter.