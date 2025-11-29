Opinion

Trump says Venezuelan airspace is closed

Trump has no authority to close the airspace of another country, but the move will likely deter air traffic and further escalate tensions between both nations.

Legal analyst: Trump declaring airspace over Venezuela is closed could ‘launch an illegal war’ November 29, 2025 / 12:30
By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.