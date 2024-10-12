Justice Department sues Virginia for its voter purge over nonexistent ‘noncitizen voting’

UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2024, 12:33 p.m. ET): On Friday, a federal judge ordered Virginia to stop systematically purging the state’s voter rolls and to restore the voter registration of more than 1,600 people who had been removed.

The Justice Department is suing Virginia election officials over their recent efforts to cancel voter registrations, alleging their actions violate a federal law that bars the purging of voter rolls so close to the election.

Filed on Friday, the lawsuit accuses the Virginia State Board of Elections and the Virginia commissioner of elections of violating the National Voter Registration Act’s quiet period provision, which requires states to complete the removal of ineligible voters from the voter rolls no later than 90 days before federal elections. What’s more, the Justice Department alleges that some voters removed from lists are in fact U.S. citizens.

“The Commonwealth’s unlawful actions here have likely confused, deterred, and removed U.S. citizens who are fully eligible to vote —the very scenario that Congress tried to prevent when it enacted the Quiet Period Provision,” the Justice Department says in its suit.