Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Hayes: We are more powerful than ‘one petty, addled man’—and Trump knows it May 27, 2025 / 09:38

Trump’s attacks on Harvard are part of the administration’s wider war on knowledge

Everywhere you look, this administration is targeting independent sources of authority that could challenge Trump’s actions.

May. 28, 2025, 3:59 PM EDT

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post