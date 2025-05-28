Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Analysis

Courts can’t stop the Trump administration if it ignores them

A lesser-known immigration case highlights the administration's willful erosion of due process and its belief that Americans will cheer them on.

Legal battle over treatment of migrants traps deportation flight in East Africa May 27, 2025 / 05:26
By  Lisa Rubin
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is an MS NOW legal correspondent and a former litigator. Previously, she was the off-air legal analyst for “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “Alex Wagner Tonight.” 