Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ system is an expensive way to make America less safe

As past administrations have learned at great cost, intercepting a missile is far harder than launching one.

Pentagon expected to present Trump with options for a U.S. ‘Iron Dome’ April 17, 2025 / 02:16
By  Kelsey D. Atherton

Kelsey D. Atherton

Kelsey D. Atherton is an Albuquerque-based writer and editor whose work has appeared in the New York Times, Popular Science, Slate and elsewhere. At CIP, he works to expand the possibility space for progressive foreign policy.