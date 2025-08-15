Opinion

Gabbard and Trump going after Obama is 'deeply damaging' to international standing: Rieckhoff July 24, 2025 / 07:41

Obama applauds Texas Democrats for fighting back against gerrymandering

“We can’t let a systematic assault on democracy just happen and stand by,” the former president said on a Zoom call with Texas Democrats.

Aug. 15, 2025, 4:52 PM EDT

By

Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

