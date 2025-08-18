Opinion

Hegseth at odds with top generals over his highly partisan worldview: New York Times July 28, 2025 / 05:37

Why the Pentagon needed to clarify Pete Hegseth’s position on women’s voting rights

The good news is, the defense secretary’s spokesperson said he supports a woman’s right to vote. The bad news is they had to clarify in the first place.

Aug. 18, 2025, 2:54 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

