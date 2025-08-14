Opinion

‘Stand up to Trump’: Newsom sets special election to approve new California congressional map August 14, 2025 / 01:52

California governor announces redistricting in response to Texas gerrymandering effort

The move reflects a growing sense of urgency on the left as Republican-led states embrace an extremist tactic to disenfranchise voters.

Aug. 14, 2025, 5:53 PM EDT

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

