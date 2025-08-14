California governor announces redistricting in response to Texas gerrymandering effort

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially called for a special election on redistricting in retaliation against Texas Republicans, who have moved to redraw their congressional districts and further gerrymander the electoral map at the direction of Donald Trump.

The special election, which Newsom has scheduled for Nov. 4, will be an ethical litmus test for California voters who must decide if they want to strip their independent redistricting commission of power temporarily in favor of a constitutional amendment to allow the state Legislature to create new maps for the 2026, 2028 and 2030 election cycles.

Newsom was met with loud applause as he began his address on what he deemed “Liberation Day.” Speaking directly to the camera, he said, “Wake up, America, this is a serious moment. Wake up to what’s going on.” Newsom spoke about the need to fight fire with fire and took direct aim at the president: “Donald Trump, you have poked the bear, and we will punch back.”

He added, “I know they say, ‘Don’t mess with Texas.’ But don’t mess with the great Golden State.”

Republican lawmakers in Texas have been met with fierce criticism for acquiescing to the president’s demand to redraw the map to gain an additional five seats — a move that would disenfranchise Democratic voters in the state, particularly communities of color. The move is especially brazen given its timing: Redistricting typically happens only every decade, after the U.S. census has updated demographic information for each state.

When asked by the press why they were taking such drastic measures to unfairly tilt the balance of future elections, one Republican Texas House member, Mitch Little, put it simply: “Because we can.”

Speaking ahead of Newsom at the press conference were union representatives, local and national lawmakers from the state, and activists who underscored the risks of not taking action.

Jodi Hicks, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, urged action to protect reproductive freedoms, which Republican politicians have continued to erode since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in 2022.

“We don’t have another choice,” Hicks said.

Erika Jones, a representative of the California Teachers Association union, said, “Our union stands in full support of this ballot initiative. We are ready to do whatever it takes to stop this power grab and fight back against any and all attacks on our democracy, on our students and on public education.”

State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan spoke about the 55 Democratic legislators in Texas who fled their state “courageously, patriotically, to break quorum so that their state couldn’t lie, cheat and steal national elections from the American people.”

Bryan added, “Do Californians hate gerrymandering? Yes. Do the American people hate gerrymandering? Yes, we do and we absolutely should. That’s not what this is about. This is about whether we will let the authoritarian in the White House break our democracy while we sit silent, while we take a high road that doesn’t exist anymore. Now isn’t that moment. Now is the time to square up and defend all that we deserve, all that we’ve built, all that makes this country truly great.”

U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., took to the podium and called it “a precarious moment in our nation’s history.” Schiff issued a stark warning to Trump and his Republican colleagues: “You come after our votes in California, and we will fight you tooth and nail.”

In recent days, Newsom has been trolling the president on social media and poking fun at his mannerisms, with his press office posting on X in all caps: “PRESS CONFERENCE COMING — HOSTED BY AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR, GAVIN NEWSOM. FINAL WARNING NEXT. YOU WON’T LIKE IT!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.”

MAKE THE MAPS GREAT AGAIN! BIG BEAUTIFUL RALLY TODAY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 14, 2025

Newsom also railed against federal officers who showed up outside the presser: “BORDER PATROL HAS SHOWED UP AT OUR BIG BEAUTIFUL PRESS CONFERENCE! WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED!…TRUMP’S PRIVATE ARMY IS ILLEGALLY ON PRIVATE PROPERTY!!!! WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED BY THIS WEAK LITTLE MAN!!!”

