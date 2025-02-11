Opinion

Steve Bannon pleads guilty in border wall fraud case, avoids prison time

Bannon was indicted in 2022 over his alleged role in the “We Build the Wall” fundraising campaign. He had faced up to 15 years if convicted.

Feb. 11, 2025, 10:25 AM EST

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

