Don’t let Ye’s latest bigoted stunt distract us from more dangerous influencers

During Sunday’s Super Bowl game, a relatively small number of people around the country were treated to a bizarre experience when Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, purchased an ad spot in some local markets. He used the few expensive seconds to direct viewers to his website in what appeared to be a self-filmed video. Viewers who did go to the website saw a single item for sale: a T-shirt with a swastika prominently featured on it.
It’s the kind of publicity stunt for which Ye has been known for decades now, the kind that usually generates massive media coverage and outrage. From calling George Bush a racist on live TV to interrupting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the VMAs to running for president, he’s been there before. But this latest antic, damning as it was, disappeared into the night just as quietly as it came. I don’t think many people knew the ad even aired.
On Tuesday, Ye’s website was offline. The website’s ecommerce platform Shopify provided a statement to NBC News, saying, “This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify.”The anticlimactic gimmick is a fitting note on how far Ye has fallen from his once elite ability to command the cultural conversation. More of Ye’s recent folly — a flurry of antisemitism, Nazi apologia and conspiracy theories posted to X last Friday — doesn’t seem to be making the waves it used to, either. (His account on X appears to be deactivated following his posts.)
This shows me that in 2025, Ye’s dwindling relevancy operates mostly as a sign of the times. In a second Trump presidency, where the powers of bigotry exist in a federal, influential capacity, it’s pretty easy to see Ye’s misdeeds for what they are: desperate grasps at attention. Unfortunately for him, our attention is rightly focused on more real, more pertinent threats.
For a few years now, Ye, perhaps driven by his well-documented hypercontrarianism, has publicly praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, as we saw reiterated in his X rants Friday, when he posted, among many other things, that he loves Hitler, that he’s a Nazi, and that Jewish people “use” Black people nefariously.