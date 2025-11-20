Opinion

The 1st Epstein files! MAGA’s Bannon plotted to redeem ‘monster’ sex trafficker Epstein November 19, 2025 / 11:40

Emails reveal Trump ally Steve Bannon’s plot to rehab Epstein’s image

There were public links between Epstein and Bannon, but the new emails show the depth of the pair’s cooperation, plotting and secret strategy sessions.

Nov. 20, 2025, 3:22 PM EST

By

Ari Melber

Ari Melber

Ari Melber, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, writer and attorney, is the host of "The Beat with Ari Melber" airing nightly at 6 p.m. ET on MSNBC.

