Emails reveal Trump ally Steve Bannon’s plot to rehab Epstein’s image

This is an adapted excerpt from the Nov. 19 episode of “The Beat with Ari Melber.”

Donald Trump has officially signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which forces the federal government to release all documents related to its investigation into the late sex offender. Those documents are likely to overlap with the more than 20,000 emails from the Epstein estate released by Congress last week.

Epstein and Bannon exchanged hundreds of messages in 2018 and 2019.

Those emails drove headlines about Epstein’s relationship with high-profile figures, including Trump and members of the president’s inner circle — such as the former chair of his 2016 campaign, Steve Bannon. The controversial firebrand went on to serve in the White House and was later sentenced to prison as punishment for refusing to cooperate with evidence requests about Trump.

There were public links between Epstein and Bannon, but the new emails reveal more cooperation, plotting and secret strategy sessions.

Bannon has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the Epstein scandal, but the two exchanged hundreds of messages in 2018 and 2019. In a period when the disgraced financier was facing more heat than ever, it appeared that the Trump ally got ever closer to him, while hiding their potentially embarrassing alliance.

During that time, Epstein lived in a grand townhouse near Central Park, and the two men knew he was so politically toxic and embarrassing that they hid Bannon’s arrival. In one of the emails, Epstein wrote: “Btw Im in New York tonite thru sat , if you want to visit under the cover of darkness or breakfast tomorrow if you like.”

That did not appear to be dramatic rhetoric. Bannon got the drift and asked about “access that’s not the front door,” citing the “24/7 surveillance” on Epstein. The convicted sex offender offered a hidden “rear entrance” where someone would let Bannon in.

Those messages match Bannon’s phone number, according to reporting from The Guardian.

Bannon also emailed about secretly trying to help Epstein redeem his reputation. Epstein recounted how “christians” he met with felt as if the media was portraying him “as beyond redemption,” and believed that was “deeply troubling and offensive.”

The Trump adviser replied: “Yes yes yes of course — but we must counter ‘rapist who traffics in female children to be raped by worlds most powerful , richest men’ — that can’t be redeemed — that why we let them blow up the argument while showing the 12 you redeemed.” Adding, “Can’t redeem unredeemable — — you are a lot of things — which we will show — but you are NOT that.”

Of course, the accounts of survivors and much evidence suggest otherwise.

But this went far beyond just emailing ideas. Bannon took 15 hours of videos of Epstein as a so-called documentary just months before his arrest and death.

The film, “The Monsters: Epstein’s Life Among the Global Elite,” was never released, but a 2021 trailer shows the pair talking about accountability movements that targeted men like Epstein, such as the Time’s Up organization, which the convicted sex offender said he was a “firm believer and supporter” of.

It appears the media advice went both ways. In August 2018, Epstein wrote that he changed his plans to watch Bannon on TV. Records show that the interview the pair was referencing was Bannon’s appearance with me, on “The Beat.”