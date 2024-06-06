Why Steve Bannon’s effort to avoid prison failed legally

Before Steve Bannon’s trial, where he was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress, he tried to use an “advice of counsel” defense, arguing that his lawyer had advised him that he could essentially blow off the House Jan. 6 committee’s subpoenas because Donald Trump would invoke executive privilege.

That lawyer was Robert Costello, who has become better known lately as the only real defense witness at Trump’s hush money trial.

Yet Bannon’s reliance on Costello’s advice was never what most of us would consider reasonably placed. For one, Trump lawyer Justin Clark advised Costello in writing that Trump was not, in fact, invoking executive privilege for Bannon, who left the White House in 2017, with respect to his testimony. Clark also insisted that Trump had never advised Bannon to withhold his testimony or documents until executive privilege issues were resolved.

