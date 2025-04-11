Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Congress seeks potential vote on SAVE Act this week April 9, 2025 / 04:41

House GOP tramples on women’s rights with passage of SAVE Act

Democrats are denouncing the legislation as a voter suppression measure, saying it would disenfranchise millions of married women.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post