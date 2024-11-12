Opinion

Trump supporters lay claim to women’s bodies after his election win

A new report highlights the spike in online misogyny that has targeted women since Trump's victory.

‘Women have to find each other’: Election exposes deep political rift among white women November 8, 2024 / 08:53
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.