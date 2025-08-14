Top Stories

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Newsletters

Opinion

Pete Hegseth should say if he shares this pastor’s disdain for the 19th Amendment

We need leaders from both parties to say, clearly and unequivocally, that women’s right to vote is not up for debate.

The First Amendment is under attack as never before, book on separation of church and state argues August 13, 2025 / 07:43
By  Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons

Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons

Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons is vice president of programs and strategy at Interfaith Alliance and the author of "Just Faith: Reclaiming Progressive Christianity."