Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Stephanie Ruhle on Trump’s tariffs: ‘He has us on a collision course for disaster’ April 11, 2025 / 11:05

Trump tips his hand on his plans to deploy conquered law firms

The president has gotten several top law firms to bend the knee. And this week, he floated the possibility of using them for his destructive trade war.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post