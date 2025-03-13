Opinion

‘There’s hope’: Republicans break ranks to block anti-trans bills in Montana March 12, 2025 / 04:38

Amid national GOP’s anti-trans crusade, some in Montana’s GOP show all hope is not lost

It's easy these days to feel hopeless about the basic mechanics of democracy. But what happened in the Montana State House shows it’s not all for naught.

By  Chris Hayes  and  Allison Detzel

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

