Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Republican subcommittee chair misgenders Rep. Sarah McBride March 11, 2025 / 00:57

GOP lawmaker abruptly ends hearing after being confronted about misgendering Democrat

Rep. William Keating refused to let Rep. Keith Self continue the subcommittee hearing without addressing Rep. Sarah McBride correctly.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post