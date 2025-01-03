Opinion

Rep.-elect McBride: Democrats will have to ‘keep the lights on’ in new Congress November 24, 2024 / 13:30

McBride to become first openly trans member of Congress amid hostility from GOP colleagues

House Republicans responded to Sarah McBride’s election win by misgendering her and spreading anti-trans rhetoric. McBride has largely tried to steer clear of the attempts to politicize her identity.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

