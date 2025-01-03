McBride to become first openly trans member of Congress amid hostility from GOP colleagues

UPDATE (Jan. 3, 2025, 2:49 p.m. ET): This post has been updated to reflect the results of Friday’s voting for House speaker.

Delaware Democrat Sarah McBride is set to be sworn in Friday to the House of Representatives, where she’ll be the first openly transgender member of Congress amid a climate of heightened anti-trans animosity among Republicans — including from her own soon-to-be colleagues.

McBride was widely celebrated for her history-making election to the House in November, after an ugly election season in which GOP candidates embraced anti-trans sentiment in their campaigns. Her win was met with hostility by House Republicans as well. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., introduced a resolution to ban trans women from using women’s restrooms in the Capitol, a measure she said was “absolutely” in response to McBride’s impending arrival. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., backed Mace’s resolution and suggested that she’d be willing to get physical if McBride uses the women’s bathrooms.

The GOP congresswomen’s vitriol against their incoming colleague found institutional support as well. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., who narrowly prevailed to win re-election as House speaker on Friday, had thrown his support behind Mace’s bathroom ban, saying: “A man cannot become a woman.”

Mace’s measure was meant to be incorporated into the House rules package for the next Congress. But the proposed package does not appear to include the resolution. The House was set to vote on the proposal after a speaker is elected.