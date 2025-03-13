Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘This is an evisceration’: Department of Education fires nearly half its staff March 13, 2025 / 02:57

New York and other states sue Trump administration over ‘dismantling’ of the Department of Education

The administration "cannot dismantle the Department of Education," several states argued in a new lawsuit claiming constitutional violations.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post