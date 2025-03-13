New York and other states sue Trump administration over ‘dismantling’ of the Department of Education

“Can they do that?”

It’s a frequently asked question in the early days of Donald Trump’s second term.

One of the latest actions spurring that question is the Department of Education’s decision to cut about half its staff under the leadership of former wrestling executive Linda McMahon. The answer is “no,” according to a new lawsuit filed by Democratic-led states, including New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The Trump administration “cannot dismantle the Department of Education,” the legal complaint filed Thursday in Massachusetts federal court reads. “It cannot override — whether through large-scale RIFs [Reduction in Force] or otherwise — the statutory framework prescribing the Department’s responsibilities.”

The states’ suit invokes the separation of powers, arguing that the executive is encroaching legislative authority and not “tak[ing] care” that the law be faithfully executed as constitutionally required. Noting that Congress created the department, the complaint said the executive and his agencies “cannot incapacitate it, absent Congressional action that directs them to do so.”