‘Bankrupt, disbarred attorney’: Giuliani whines about legal fallout from serving Trump November 28, 2024 / 07:07

Giuliani found in contempt of court for continued defamation of Georgia women

Attorneys for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss argued that Giuliani has continued to spread lies about the former Georgia election workers, even after a legal agreement to stop.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

