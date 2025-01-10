How to help L.A. wildfire victims and organizations supporting relief efforts

The ongoing wildfires in Southern California have killed at least 10 people and left a trail of destruction in their wake. More than 150,000 people are under evacuation orders, and thousands of structures have been destroyed.

With firefighters battling the blazes into the fourth day, officials have said that critical fire weather conditions are expected to persist through the next few days and are warning residents to take necessary precautions.

Volunteers distribute supplies in Los Angeles. Brandon Tauszik for NBC News / Brandon Tauszik for NBC News