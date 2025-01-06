Opinion

‘Bankrupt, disbarred attorney’: Giuliani whines about legal fallout from serving Trump November 28, 2024 / 07:07

Judge finds Rudy Giuliani in contempt of court, agrees to impose sanctions

Giuliani has refused to turn over assets to former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who won a nearly $150 million defamation lawsuit against him.

By  Shawn Cox  and  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Shawn Cox

Shawn Cox is a blogs editor for MS NOW.

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

