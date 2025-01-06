Judge finds Rudy Giuliani in contempt of court, agrees to impose sanctions

A federal judge has found Rudy Giuliani in contempt of court after he repeatedly disregarded orders to turn over assets to two former Georgia election workers who won a defamation lawsuit against him in 2022.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman also agreed to impose sanctions, which he said he will decide on later.

“Discovery is not supposed to be a shell game where the hidden ball is moved around and around,” Liman said while announcing his ruling Monday.

During his hourslong testimony on Friday, the first day of the hearing, Giuliani told Liman that he was not purposefully withholding his assets, but instead was disorganized about his matters and uncertain about some of the valuables he owns. He testified that he did not know the location of his signed Joe DiMaggio jersey, for example, saying the last time he saw it was in New York City in September.