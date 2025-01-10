Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Middle finger to the optics’: Trump calls Justice Alito amid Hail Mary bid to duck sentencing January 9, 2025 / 06:15

Newly reported details spark fresh questions about Alito’s call with Trump

By some measures, the controversy surrounding the president-elect's recent chat with the Supreme Court justice is intensifying, not dissipating.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post