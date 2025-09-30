Judge rebukes Kari Lake in court filing alleging blatant contempt in push to cut 500-plus VOA jobs

Death, taxes and Kari Lake being rebuked in court.

The latter of life’s certainties played out in a Washington courtroom on Monday as a federal judge temporarily blocked Lake — in her capacity as acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media — from eliminating the jobs of more than 500 employees from the taxpayer-funded Voice of America news organization.

Lake, a former local news anchor-turned-failed political candidate in Arizona, has effectively tried to gut USAGM since Donald Trump selected her to run the agency this year. Lake and the Trump administration had been moving forward with plans to lay off the VOA employees — in defiance of a court-ordered demand that the agency comply with established processes to carry out the cuts.

In light of that, U.S. District Judge Royce Lambert found himself in a scenario similar to that of the judges who oversaw Lake’s dubious election-related lawsuits as a candidate: having to take her to task. The Reagan appointee’s ruling blocked the firings for now and described Lake’s actions as potential contempt of court:

The Court must offer an observation on the concerning disrespect the defendants have shown toward the Court’s orders since the entry of the preliminary injunction. It is the Court’s view that the defendants’ disregard for its earlier orders to produce information would more than support a trial on civil contempt.