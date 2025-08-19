Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Roblox CEO lobbies Congress on child safety as platform faces scrutiny: ‘Safety is our top priority’ July 23, 2025 / 06:33

Popular kids game Roblox faces pressure over allegations of child predators on its platform

Plus, Trump admin launches “USAi,” Meta’s flirty chatbot gets a little too real, and Christian extremists tap Instagram to indoctrinate followers.

Aug. 19, 2025, 4:50 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post