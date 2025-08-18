Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Smartmatic alleges Newsmax destroyed evidence in false election claims lawsuit May 22, 2024 / 02:18

Newsmax to pay $67 million to settle Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit

A case involving a conservative media outlet and a voting machine company has been resolved — but a similar case involving Fox News still remains.

Aug. 18, 2025, 1:18 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post