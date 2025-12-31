A new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Virgin Islands against Meta accuses the social media behemoth of knowingly endangering children and leaving other users vulnerable to scams while profiting from it all.
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Justice, accuses Meta of violating the Consumer Protection Law and the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act by allowing “fraudsters to use Meta’s algorithms and user data to target the most vulnerable users, according to a press release issued by the office of V.I. Attorney General Gordon Rhea.
Rhea said the complaint also alleges that the technology giant “charged fraudsters extra for the right to advertise scams” rather than removing the ads. Furthermore, he said, the lawsuit claims that Meta “knowingly profited” from the scams and “projected that 10% of its revenue in 2025, roughly $16 billion, would derive from fraudulent ads.”
The lawsuit also accuses Meta of allowing its platforms — “including its social media, messaging, and virtual reality (VR) platforms — to become breeding grounds for predators who groom, solicit, and sexually exploit children,” the attorney general said.
Meta did not immediately respond to MS NOW’s request for comment on the Virgin Islands lawsuit. But it dismissed the allegations as meritless in a statement provided to Reuters.
“We strongly disagree with these allegations and are confident the evidence will show our longstanding commitment to supporting young people,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in the statement to Reuters. He added, “We aggressively fight fraud and scams because people on our platforms don’t want this content, legitimate advertisers don’t want it and we don’t want it either.”
The lawsuit, however, alleges Meta “not only endangers consumers and children but intentionally misleads the public about it.”
The complaint cites a Reuters investigative report from November that concluded Meta is “earning a fortune on fraudulent ads.” Allegations that Meta platforms pose dangers to children have been lobbed by multiple whistleblowers who previously worked at the company and have helped form the basis of several states’ lawsuits against Meta in recent years.