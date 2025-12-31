Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

U.S. Virgin Islands sues Meta over child exploitation and scam ads

The U.S. Virgin Islands’ attorney general says Meta allowed its platforms to “become breeding grounds for predators who groom, solicit, and sexually exploit children.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg looks down as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress.Alex Wong / Getty Images
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.