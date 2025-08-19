Opinion

Judge blocks Texas A&M’s ban on drag shows amid cut back on DEI programs March 25, 2025 / 03:28

Potential Trump Supreme Court pick rails against ‘cultural elites’ in drag ban reversal dissent

In a dissent that invoked cultural issues not present in the case, Judge James Ho complained that his colleagues treated a drag show better than religion.

Aug. 19, 2025, 4:33 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

