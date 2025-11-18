Airlines shut down mysterious program that allowed warrantless snooping

Happy Tuesday! Here’s your Tuesday Tech Drop, the past week’s top stories from the intersection of technology and politics.

The eye in the sky

A mysterious program that allowed the federal government to obtain warrantless access to hundreds of millions of flight records and let authorities track people’s movement is being shut down, according to new reporting from 404 Media. The outlet obtained a letter addressed to members of Congress from the Airlines Reporting Corporation — a data firm owned by a consortium of major airline companies — saying the Travel Intelligence Program, or TIP, “is no longer aligned with ARC’s core goals of serving the travel industry.”

The report notes that this decision was reached after the outlet and U.S. lawmakers sounded the alarm on the program.

Read more at 404 Media.

Social media companies sue Virginia

A trade group including some of the most powerful social media companies in the world — such as Meta and X — is suing to thwart a Virginia law that, starting in January, will require apps to enforce a one-hour limit for users younger than 16 unless they receive parental permission.

Read more at The Verge.

Bilked bitcoin

A British hacker who breached former President Barack Obama’s Twitter account in 2020 was ordered to pay back more than $5 million worth of bitcoin he acquired during the scheme.

Read more at The Block.

Paramount plays hard to get

House Democrats are accusing Paramount Skydance of stonewalling their investigation into accusations of bribery surrounding the company’s Trump administration-approved merger. I wrote about their efforts to uncover more info.

Read more at MS NOW.

Churchgoers turn to AI

A new report details the growing number of churches turning to artificial intelligence — including chatbots that issue responses as though they’re God or the devil — to reach members. What could go wrong?