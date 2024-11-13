Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Kornacki: How the GOP kept control of the House November 13, 2024 / 06:07

Republicans keep control of the House of Representatives, NBC News projects

The GOP preserves its slim majority, likely extending Speaker Mike Johnson's tenure.

Hayes Brown
Nov. 13, 2024, 2:18 PM EST

By

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.

Latest Post