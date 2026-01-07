The more the House Republican majority shrinks, the more nervous GOP leaders should be

As this week got underway, the House Republican Conference had 220 members, giving the GOP a narrow majority in the chamber. On Monday, that total dropped to 219, as then-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia resigned (right after she became eligible for a congressional pension).

One day later, that total fell again when a member died unexpectedly. My MS NOW colleague Mychael Schnell reported:

Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa of California has died, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer announced Tuesday morning. […] LaMalfa, who represented California’s 1st Congressional District, was a fourth-generation rice farmer and a native Northern Californian, according to his congressional bio. He served in the California state Assembly and state Senate before being elected to the U.S. House in 2012.

LaMalfa’s death leaves House Speaker Mike Johnson with a 218-member conference — in a chamber where 218 is the bare minimum for a majority.