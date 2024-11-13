House Republicans may be humbled by their small majority soon

As the last ballots trickle in, NBC News has projected that Republicans will hold the House of Representatives, claiming unified control of government.
But big ambitions are about to run smack into a razor-thin margin for error, and House Democrats may find themselves in the driver’s seat. That’s because for all the hype around Donald Trump’s resounding victory, the GOP majority in the House will again be a tiny one.
House Democrats significantly outraised their GOP counterparts, and Trump’s support did not fully transfer to Republican congressional candidates. This underperformance downballot will leave Speaker Mike Johnson unable to lose more than a couple of Republicans on any vote.
The House GOP will take big swings at things it wants to do, such as extending the 2017 Trump tax law and opening up American energy production. Those efforts may well be successful.