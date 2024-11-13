Opinion

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are obliterating foreign policy norms

Musk should not be casually jumping into phone calls between heads of state. 

Musk on phone with Trump is ‘signal’ Ukraine may need to compromise: National Security expert November 9, 2024 / 06:15
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.