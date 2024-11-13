Donald Trump and Elon Musk are obliterating foreign policy norms

When President-elect Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after winning the election last week, a surprising guest joined the call: Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “President Trump was likely near Musk and at some point handed him the phone,” a source in Zelenskyy’s office told NBC News. The source said that Zelenskyy thanked Musk for his Starlink satellites, which help provide internet access across war-torn Ukraine.
While we don’t know the substance of what was discussed, Musk’s presence is a concerning preview of Trump’s often reckless approach to diplomacy — as well as his disregard for the line between private interests and public policy. There are a lot of reasons why Musk should be the last person hopping on that call.
Ukraine is entrenched in a terrible phase of its efforts to repel Russian military forces from its territory. Morale is down in Kyiv, military recruitment is faltering, and Russia is making territorial gains in eastern Ukraine. And with Trump’s election, the shape of the war is quite likely to change.
Trump has criticized the Biden administration’s support of Ukraine and promised to end the war “within 24 hours.” While Trump reportedly told Zelenskyy on the call that he supported Ukraine, it’s widely expected that Trump will want to cut off aid to the country and focus on a diplomatic solution to wind down the war. Given that Russia is making swift gains in Ukraine and is currently occupying about a fifth of Ukrainian territory, it’s likely that any settlement would involve conceding a huge chunk of Ukraine to Russia.
Some may be tempted to ascribe that prospect purely to Trump’s affection for Russian President Vladimir Putin, but it’s worth pointing out that, in the eyes of some NATO officials, European diplomats and military experts, some kind of Ukrainian territorial concession has appeared inevitable, given how entrenched Russia is in Ukraine and Russia’s vast resources. Still, how Trump would go about negotiating such a concession is important.
It’s safe to say that Musk should not be involved — and especially not in the form of casual entrances into phone calls between heads of state.
Musk, a tech guy, has no background in politics or diplomacy. He has no expertise in handling the high-stakes world of prosecuting wars or negotiating peace agreements. He’s not briefed on the latest U.S. intelligence assessments of Ukraine’s and Russia’s position, nor does he have access to the U.S.’s private communications with Kyiv and Moscow. Even if Trump and Musk agree that the U.S. should withdraw from Ukraine, Musk can’t help because he has no idea what he’s doing. And yet, somehow, Trump appears to have faith in Musk as a player in government — he has also recently appointed him to co-chair a new “Department of Government Efficiency.”