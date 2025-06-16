Read full text of Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter’s federal criminal affidavit

The Justice Department on Monday announced six counts, including federal murder charges, against Vance Boelter, the Minnesota man accused of shooting two Democratic state lawmakers and their spouses on Saturday.

Boelter, who was arrested on Sunday after a two-day search, has already been charged by the state of Minnesota with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shootings. State prosecutors said Monday that they are seeking to upgrade the charges to first-degree murder.

Boelter, 57, visited the homes of four state lawmakers early Saturday morning with the “intent to kill them,” officials said. He fatally shot state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband shortly after shooting state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. The Hoffmans are being treated in a hospital and are expected to recover.

A 20-page federal criminal affidavit released Monday provided the clearest timeline yet of Boelter’s alleged plot to assassinate Democratic politicians in Minnesota.

Read the full federal affidavit below, read the federal criminal complaint here, and read the state charging document here.