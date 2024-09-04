Australian breaker Raygun defends Olympic performance, apologizes for backlash

Rachael Gunn, the Australian breaker who went viral for her performance at the Olympics in July, defended her breaking abilities and talked about how she has struggled with the backlash to her performance at the Paris Games.

In an interview with the Australian TV show “The Project” — her first with a media outlet since going viral — Gunn, who went by her B-girl name “Raygun” in Paris, said that she has been stunned by the response. “It’s been a pretty wild ride,” the 37-year-old said in the interview on Wednesday. “It definitely has been tough at times.”

Gunn was eliminated in the round-robin stage in Paris after notching zero points against her competitors. But her performance, which included dance moves that mimicked a kangaroo hop, ricocheted across the internet, turning her into a meme and exposing her to relentless mockery.

A cultural studies lecturer at Macquarie University in Sydney, Gunn said that she disconnected from social media as the response grew, and sought mental health support shortly after. She said she was “really sad” about the criticism of her performance and apologized for the backlash that the breaking community has dealt with as a result.