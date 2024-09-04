Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Breakdancer Raygun speaks out after Olympics backlash August 16, 2024 / 01:50

Australian breaker Raygun defends Olympic performance, apologizes for backlash

Rachael Gunn, a 37-year-old cultural studies lecturer, said she is “really sad” about the criticism of her performance at the Paris Games.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post