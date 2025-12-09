Opinion

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t want to admit that opposing hate requires being divisive

The movie star breaks her silence on the controversial American Eagle ad about “great jeans” — yet manages to say nothing.

By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.