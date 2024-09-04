Opinion

Trump seeks revenge in Montana as Harris-Walz campaign surges August 9, 2024 / 07:13

Montana’s Tim Sheehy, who hopes to flip the Senate, is caught on tape making racist comments about Native Americans

Native Americans are an important voting bloc in Montana, and their support will be particularly crucial in Sheehy's Senate race.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

