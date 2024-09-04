Montana’s Tim Sheehy, who hopes to flip the Senate, is caught on tape making racist comments about Native Americans

Tim Sheehy, the Republican Senate nominee in Montana whose race could flip the balance of the Senate, was recorded last year making comments about Native Americans that perpetuated racist stereotypes, according to several reports.

Sheehy, a former Navy Seal, made remarks specifically about members of the Crow Tribe of Indians at private fundraisers in 2023. At one event, Sheehy said he had roped cattle with Crow members, calling it “a great way to bond with all the Indians while they’re drunk at 8 a.m. and you’re roping together.” At another event, while talking about participating in a parade at the Crow Fair, he said, “They’ll let you know whether they like you or not — there’s Coors Light cans flying by your head.”

His comments were first reported last week by Char-Koosta News, a local outlet that covers the Flathead Indian Reservation. The New York Times also published audio of Sheehy’s comments on Tuesday. According to recordings published by Char-Koosta News, Sheehy repeated his “Coors Light cans” line at two other events, though it’s unclear when those took place.

Sheehy’s remarks were met with anger by the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, which represents a number of tribes and First Nations in North America. Council Chair Bryce Kirk said in a letter to Sheehy on Tuesday that the Republican “insult[ed] us with a stereotype that only seeks to severely diminish and dishonor our people,” according to The Associated Press. “The Crow people are not your punchline. Native Americans are not your punchline,” Kirk added.

