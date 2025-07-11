Superman is a uniquely American fairy tale. A simple one, too.
Once upon a time, the Kents, a childless couple from Kansas, found an alien baby in a rocket ship. They called him Clark and loved him. His real name was Kal-El, and he was forced to flee from his home world, the doomed planet Krypton. Although possessing extraordinary powers, he grew up an American, and he decided to use those abilities to help others.
But this story isn’t so simple, apparently, to some members of the conservative media, who have spent the past few days pretending to misunderstand Superman so they can publish angry posts on social media about James Gunn, the director behind the newest Superman film, which is opening this weekend.
In a recent interview with The Times, Gunn reflected on what the character means to him. “Superman is the story of America,” Gunn said. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country.”
He continued, “But for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”
The suggestion that his movie will celebrate kindness was oddly triggering to a certain segment of MAGA pundits. Influencer Clay Travis complained that America is “desperate for apolitical entertainment,” as if “kindness” is a political tactic instead of what loving parents teach their children.
Jesse Kelly, a podcaster, accused Gunn of being a “communist,” and talking head Eric Metaxas declared, “I guess we’re all skipping Superman! Go woke, go broke!”
Meanwhile, Fox News chyrons screamed: “Superwoke.” During one of many segments on Gunn’s statements, former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said: “We don’t go to the movie theater to be lectured to.” “You know what it says on his cape? MS-13,” retorted host Jesse Watters. Hilarious.
There was a time when most Republicans would have embraced Superman’s values. But not anymore. Gunn hasn’t made Superman “woke.” Superman simply knows the difference between right and wrong. But today, I worry too many on the right see no political utility in kindness, or in publicly celebrating America’s embrace of immigrants. In fact, for many conservatives, embracing kindness appears to be a sign of weakness.
But this is not true.
Kindness is strength. Kindness is fortitude. Those who are kind know how to listen to those who feel unheard. They comfort the suffering. They forgive. If more men were kind, the world would be a better place.
Superman is a clean-cut champion with a tender heart who loves America as only an immigrant can, because immigrants chose to be here. He could easily have flown away to another country or galaxy. He could have declared himself king of the world, too, because he’s an unstoppable force of nature.
Superman chose to be an American because this country is, as Republican President Ronald Reagan once put it, “the shining city on a hill.” A beacon to all. The current administration is trying to turn the lights off in that city, but it can’t, much the same way some of its most illogical followers are failing to argue Superman isn’t who he has always been.
Superman is blessedly free of cynicism. He is who he is, without ironic subtext. An alien who protects humans and fights monsters.
Superman made his first appearance in Action Comics No. 1, which came out in June 1938, a dark period in world history. He was the creation of American writer Jerry Siegel and Canadian artist Joe Shuster, two young men from Jewish immigrant families who first met in Cleveland. Eighty-seven years later, Superman’s cheesy earnestness still resonates, maybe more than usual.