Superman is a uniquely American fairy tale. A simple one, too.

Once upon a time, the Kents, a childless couple from Kansas, found an alien baby in a rocket ship. They called him Clark and loved him. His real name was Kal-El, and he was forced to flee from his home world, the doomed planet Krypton. Although possessing extraordinary powers, he grew up an American, and he decided to use those abilities to help others.

But this story isn’t so simple, apparently, to some members of the conservative media, who have spent the past few days pretending to misunderstand Superman so they can publish angry posts on social media about James Gunn, the director behind the newest Superman film, which is opening this weekend.

In a recent interview with The Times, Gunn reflected on what the character means to him. “Superman is the story of America,” Gunn said. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country.”

He continued, “But for me, it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

The suggestion that his movie will celebrate kindness was oddly triggering to a certain segment of MAGA pundits. Influencer Clay Travis complained that America is “desperate for apolitical entertainment,” as if “kindness” is a political tactic instead of what loving parents teach their children.

Jesse Kelly, a podcaster, accused Gunn of being a “communist,” and talking head Eric Metaxas declared, “I guess we’re all skipping Superman! Go woke, go broke!”

Meanwhile, Fox News chyrons screamed: “Superwoke.” During one of many segments on Gunn’s statements, former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway said: “We don’t go to the movie theater to be lectured to.” “You know what it says on his cape? MS-13,” retorted host Jesse Watters. Hilarious.

There was a time when most Republicans would have embraced Superman’s values. But not anymore. Gunn hasn’t made Superman “woke.” Superman simply knows the difference between right and wrong. But today, I worry too many on the right see no political utility in kindness, or in publicly celebrating America’s embrace of immigrants. In fact, for many conservatives, embracing kindness appears to be a sign of weakness.

But this is not true.

Kindness is strength. Kindness is fortitude. Those who are kind know how to listen to those who feel unheard. They comfort the suffering. They forgive. If more men were kind, the world would be a better place.

Superman is a clean-cut champion with a tender heart who loves America as only an immigrant can, because immigrants chose to be here. He could easily have flown away to another country or galaxy. He could have declared himself king of the world, too, because he’s an unstoppable force of nature.

Superman chose to be an American because this country is, as Republican President Ronald Reagan once put it, “the shining city on a hill.”

Superman chose to be an American because this country is, as Republican President Ronald Reagan once put it, "the shining city on a hill." A beacon to all. The current administration is trying to turn the lights off in that city, but it can't, much the same way some of its most illogical followers are failing to argue Superman isn't who he has always been.

Superman is blessedly free of cynicism. He is who he is, without ironic subtext. An alien who protects humans and fights monsters.

Superman is blessedly free of cynicism. He is who he is, without ironic subtext. An alien who protects humans and fights monsters.

Superman made his first appearance in Action Comics No. 1, which came out in June 1938, a dark period in world history. He was the creation of American writer Jerry Siegel and Canadian artist Joe Shuster, two young men from Jewish immigrant families who first met in Cleveland. Eighty-seven years later, Superman's cheesy earnestness still resonates, maybe more than usual.

During the 1930s, fascism was sweeping through Europe, a political movement that promised safety to the strong at the expense of politically convenient scapegoats. But in the U.S., Siegel and Shuster were telling America's comic book fans that the strong should ensure the weakest and most marginalized are safe. The news today is grim: war, economic insecurity, masked officers terrorizing dishwashers and their families, natural disasters straining the resources of a federal government more interested in "owning the libs." But what makes Superman special isn't his heat-ray vision or his bulletproof skin; it's his optimism. He believes in humanity's innate goodness so honestly and sincerely that he aspires to be a mortal, even though we fail to live up to our potential so often. The Brits have Bond, a symbol of imperial masculinity. He's a hero who drinks, seduces, and kills for crown and country. In America, Superman is the best hero men can aspire to. I'll admit I'm a bit of a superfan. I even appreciate Henry Cavill's portrayal in 2013's "Man of Steel." Director Zack Snyder's heavy metal aesthetics are looked down upon by many, but I'm not one of them. At times, his movies can come off as emotionally chilly and macho, but they're also gorgeously shot. His imperfect, but inspired, 2009 adaptation of the classic graphic novel "Watchmen" is one of the comic book genre's best. Cavill is a beefy He-Man whose intelligence as an actor is often overlooked. His Superman may be more God than Boy Scout, but Cavill imbues the superhero with a sadness and restraint that should serve as a reminder to America, the most powerful nation on Earth, that compassion, not strength, is the greater virtue. I never lacked for comic book superheroes as a boy. There were so many to choose from, even then: Batman, Spider-Man, Wolverine. But I wanted to be Superman. I didn't want super strength or the ability to fly. (I was into the cape, though. Capes are cool.) I wanted to grow up to be the kind of adult who shows up for people in need, regardless of their race, religion or political affiliation. Everyone matters to Superman — even archenemy Lex Luthor. Indeed, one of the most underrated themes in Superman comics and movies is his repeated forgiveness of Luthor. I wanted to be a good guy. I don't always succeed, but I try my best. My favorite Superman moment — the one that defines the character for me — comes from the first "Superman," respectfully directed by Richard Donner, when the hero swoops down to rescue a little girl's cat stuck in a tree. The late Christopher Reeve played the title character in an iconic performance, and Reeve, dashing and strapping, was exceptionally good at portraying the Man of Steel's inherent gentleness. I loved that scene growing up because it defined Superman's priorities: He would save Metropolis from supervillains, but he would also take the time to help a kid. Is there a better example in all of pop culture of how a man, or anyone, is supposed to behave? If Superman can commit random acts of kindness, anyone can. And everyone should — even Jesse Watters.

John DeVore is a culture writer and author of "Theatre Kids: A True Tale of Off-Off Broadway." His writing has been published in Esquire, Vanity Fair, Marvel Comics, and many other publications.