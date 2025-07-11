Opinion

Superman isn’t ‘woke’ — he’s just kind

And the fact that MAGA conservatives can't tell the difference says more about them than it does about director James Gunn.

David Corenswet as Superman in “Superman."
By  John DeVore

John DeVore

John DeVore is a culture writer and author of "Theatre Kids: A True Tale of Off-Off Broadway." His writing has been published in Esquire, Vanity Fair, Marvel Comics, and many other publications. 