JD Vance’s attacks against women shed light on the ‘manosphere’

To truly understand the toxic masculinity displayed by Vance and the GOP, voters need to pay attention to the so-called manosphere, a collection of online communities known for sexism and misogyny.

JD Vance ‘red pilled? His ‘childless cat lady’ obsession may be ‘manosphere’ brainwashing September 3, 2024 / 06:26
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.